These products are useful when Smoking and alcohol
The Australian government Edith Cowan University conducted a new scientific study, the results of which concluded that apples and tea are especially beneficial to people who smoke and drink alcohol. They contained useful components prevent cancer and protect from cardiovascular disease.
Apples and tea are rich in flavonoids, therefore, have a restorative effect on the body smokers and alcoholics. As proved by scientists, people with addictions, which at the same time use products with these plant substances, die from cancer or diseases of the heart and vascular systems less. The most significant decrease of deaths observed in the group of respondents who regularly smoke and drink more than 2 glasses of alcohol a day. Themselves flavonoids, as explained by scientists, do not reduce the threat of death provoked by Smoking and alcoholism, but food rich in them, reduces cravings for bad habits that significantly improves the quality of life of dependent patients.
To reduce risks, require more than 500 mg of flavonoids per day. Is the number of useful components you can get after eating 1 Cup tea, 1 Apple, 1 orange, 100 grams of broccoli and 100 grams of blueberries. Also the study was able to establish that these substances have anti-inflammatory action and contribute to the proper working of blood vessels. Scientists will continue to study the subject.