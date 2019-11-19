These products available to slow down the aging
Tasty and healthy.
The bad news: time cannot be stopped. Good: its effects on the body can be slowed by eating right.
1. Pumpkin seeds
Pumpkin seeds are rich in zinc, tryptophan and the polyunsaturated fatty acids. They improve skin elasticity and promote healing of wounds. Also pumpkin seeds contain antioxidants carotenoids and vitamin E which can help prevent heart disease and lower cholesterol.
The zinc contained in the seeds, is involved in many processes in our body. Including it protects against the harmful effects of UV rays, fights wrinkles, suppressing free radicals, and has anti-inflammatory effect. Zinc deficiency may manifest as acne, eczema, hair loss and the appearance of white spots on the nails.
In addition, pumpkin seeds help to prevent diseases of the prostate and improve male fertility. And tryptophan in their composition helps us to sleep better. Dream, as is known, the chief guardian of beauty and longevity.
Dosage: recommended for use from 23 to 42 g of pumpkin seeds a day. So three tablespoons or one handful per day will do.
2. Tomatoes
In a lot of tomato lycopene and carotenoids. It is the lycopene gives tomatoes a red color, and protects the plant from the sun is too bright. Useful this substance is for humans because it protects the skin from sunburn.
In principle, you can get lycopene from raw tomatoes. But best of all, this substance is absorbed after a short heat treatment. Suitable tomato sauce, home cooked or pasteurized juice from the tomatoes (it is subjected to heat treatment by the manufacturer).
Lack of lycopene and beta-carotene increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes. So tomatoes — raw or cooked — as well as tomato juice will help to reduce the likelihood of heart disease. Still contained in tomatoes lycopene reduces the level of cholesterol in blood and strengthens blood vessels.
Dosage: studies show that ideally you need to absorb about 22 mg of lycopene a day. About as much is contained in just two tablespoons of tomato sauce (not to be confused with store-bought ketchup, where a lot of salt and other harmful substances) or one glass of tomato juice.
3. Fatty fish (salmon, sardines, herring, mackerel)
These fish are rich in omega-3 and natural nutrient dimethylaminoethanol (DMAE). Studies confirm that a diet which contains fatty fish, prevents the appearance of wrinkles and helps to maintain the beauty of your skin. The fact that omega-3 possess anti-inflammatory properties and improve the condition of skin, nails and hair. And these acids are essential for bone health.
DMAE is a compound that is present in oily fish and is produced by our brain. It affects memory and mood. Its lack can lead to attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, depression.
Dosage: it is recommended to eat a portion of oily fish (140 g) three times a week. Suitable even canned fish. The main thing that they were good quality oil. And not particularly squeamish can just absorb the fish oil.
4. Cocoa or dark chocolate
Cocoa and chocolate contain flavonoids special group (flavonols). They have anti-inflammatory and fight free radicals that lead to premature aging. One study showed that cocoa and dark chocolate with their polyphenols and flavonol possess more antioxidant activity than many other tested foods, including blueberries and acai berries.
In addition, cacao activates the production of serotonin, which makes us happy. That is why Bridget Jones was heavy on the chocolate during the time of the failure on the love front.
Note that meant cocoa, not milk chocolate “Alenka”. Best place to buy cocoa powder, good quality, for example, sprinkle them over cereal and desserts. Or choose chocolate with a cocoa content of at least 70-85%. You can still buy yourself cocoa beans, grind in a coffee grinder and season sweets.
Dosage: the researchers recommend eating 40 grams of chocolate with 80 percent cocoa content daily.
5. Almonds
It is rich in flavonoids, vitamin E, L-arginine, polyunsaturated fatty acids, magnesium. Also have the necessary vegetable fats are of good quality and antioxidants. However, they are just in the skin. Therefore, it is better to eat almonds unpeeled.
Magnesium has a positive effect on blood vessels. And almonds reduces the harm that causes the body Smoking. And finally, it increases libido in men.
Dosage: Australian nutritionists have come to the conclusion that the optimal dose — up to 20 almond nuts a day. Can still (optionally) apply almond oil on the body.
6. Parsley
Parsley a lot of myristicin, vitamin C, carotenoids, chlorophyll. It has anti-inflammatory and contains antioxidants. Cleanses the blood and promotes the production of glutathione, which is the key to a youthful body. In addition, parsley helps to get rid of puffiness and protects against pathogenic bacteria.
Dosage: it is recommended that one large handful (30-40 g) three times a week. The easiest way of eating green smoothies and salads with parsley.
7. Lemon
Rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, lemon oil, flavonoids, citric and other plant acids.
All at least once, but heard that citrus helps with colds. Lemon juice, rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, and really strengthens the immune system. And, oddly enough, it also reduces acidification of the body! And this, in turn, helps us eliminate toxins and avoid disease of the kidneys.
These bright fruit comes to the rescue and in iron deficiency. By themselves, they contain a small amount, but the vitamin C and citric acid increase the absorption of this substance from other foods. Even their peel will help to avoid skin cancer. And the vitamin C in lemons is necessary for the prevention of heart disease.
Dosage: the juice of one lemon contains about 18.6 mg of vitamin C. the recommended daily intake for adults ranges from 65 to 90 mg. So drink a few glasses of water with lemon a day. And zest can be added to prepared meals such as salads, risotto, pasta and other hot dishes.
8. Ginger root
Ginger contains cineole, citral and gingerol. And besides the great taste, it also has antibacterial properties. It is therefore particularly useful when traveling in unknown countries of Asia and Africa. And generally in all trips. Ginger root also helps to eliminate already existing inflammation and heals wounds (upon ingestion!).
In addition, ginger is useful for nausea and motion sickness. It also improves blood circulation, digestion and assimilation of other nutrients from any food and helps to supply the brain and the skin with oxygen. And lastly, ginger reduces soreness in muscles after exertion — note athletes.
Dosage: up to 4 g per day, but not anymore. You can use different ways: add it to your tea, salads, sauces used in Asian cooking, in smoothies… Prone to oily skin you can massage the slices of ginger root, then do not forget to wash off the juice with water.
9. Beets
Beets are rich in soluble fiber, folic acid, potassium, choline, hyaluronic acid, carotenoids.
Due to the high content of soluble fiber it helps to remove toxins and free radicals from the body. Improves digestion and prevents bowel disease. Beet juice increases muscle performance.
Dosage: recommended for use from 140 to 250 ml of beetroot juice per day. In addition, you can make salads of fresh and cooked beets and borscht. But don’t get carried away and don’t eat the whole beet: excess leads to kidney problems.
10. Butter
Butter contains vitamins a, D, E, CLA (conjugated linoleic acid) and healthy fats of all kinds. They are anti-inflammatory and help the immune system. Oil has beneficial effects on metabolism and contribute to a better functioning of the intestine. CLA helps build muscle and prevents heart diseases. She also participates in the absorption of calcium.
The only but: the last two properties lost during pasteurization. So try to find butter from unpasteurized milk. Means oil, organic / bio, obtained from the milk of cows that were out and grazing. If this is exhausted, industrial animals, and the chemical composition of their milk is significantly different from the desired.
Dosage: not more than 250 g per week. Abuse of oil leads to increased cholesterol levels.
Of course, the list of useful food, designed to preserve our youth and beauty does not end there. But these are the products from the nearest store that anyone can afford. And they are all delicious.