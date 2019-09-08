These products can replace fatty meats

Useful alternatives.

Fatty meat products can harm the human body — a fact repeatedly proven by scientists. However, don’t always have to revel in such dishes.

Lean meats

Meat is primarily protein source. If fatty meat harms the body, it is logical to replace it Nimmie varieties. An alternative would be rabbit, chicken, Turkey, beef. Of course, even Weta meat is meatier pieces, for example, chicken thighs contain more fat than breast.

Fish

Cod, perch, hake, sea bass, Dorado is a great alternative to fatty meat. The use of such a product is primarily omega-3 fatty acids polinenasyshchenne.

Egg white

Fatty meat you can always replace egg Protein. It is a good source of protein, moreover easy to digest. Thanks to this ideal for a light snack and post-workout time.

Bean products

Protein can be plant. In this case, it is ideal bean products. These include lentils, beans, peas and others.

Low-fat cheese

Low-fat cheese will be a good alternative to fatty meat. They have Protein, casein contains amino acids needed by the body.

