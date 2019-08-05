These products contain the largest number of lactose
It turns out that it may be too little.
The tendency of Ukrainians to lactose intolerance varies between 16-35%. In fact, not all people have this condition. Accurately establish lactase deficiency can special hydrogen breath test.
The doctor-gastroenterologist of the Medical centre Medicover Christina Kvit told how to treat lactase deficiency (LD) and what foods contain lactose.
This test can detect not only lactose deficiency, but excessive bacterial growth in the small intestine, which also requires treatment and is often masked by the manifestations of other gastrointestinal diseases.
Doctor-gastroenterologist Christine quits: “If confirmed lactose intolerance should abandon milk, cream, condensed milk, ice cream, that is from the products with the highest content of lactose. These products can be consumed either lactose-free or cooked in a soy-based milk.”
But kefir, yoghurt, curd, sour milk, fermented baked milk, butter, hard cheese – you can try. All because these products contain a bit of lactose, which is lost during the fermentation process lactic acid. And in the manufacture of cheese is another part of lactose is poured together with the serum.
Foods that contain large amounts of lactose:
• milk and dairy products;
• sausages in the package, including boiled ham;
• soups in packages;
• ready-made sauces;
• light sauces;
• custards, cream soups;
• bakery products;
• peanut butter;
• ice cream;
• breadcrumbs;
• cakes and pies;
• ham;
• ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise;
• flavor enhancers;
• dumplings;
• croquettes with cheese;
• cocoa powder;
• nutritional supplements;
• hamburgers and cheeseburgers;
• astringent component for making sauces;
• sweeteners in the finished Packed product;
• condensed milk;
• bulk spices, broth;
• chocolate bars, sweets like candy, chocolate (except some varieties of dark chocolate) ;
• doughnuts and omelettes;
• mashed potatoes;
• saccharin tablets.