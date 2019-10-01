These products increase the risk of kidney cancer
Scientists from around the world, spend every day a lot of experiments in order to find out which products are less dangerous and which, in principle, should be abandoned. So at this time. Australian scientists said that if we remove from the diet foods such as meat, fizzy drinks and salt, then the person will greatly decrease the chances of getting cancer of the kidneys.
They say that these foods can be exchanged for fish, fruit and vegetables. And drink recommend water only. They were doing an experiment for ten years, and watched more than six hundred thousand volunteers. It is worth noting that they were all different ages.
In the course of the experiment revealed that people who eat a lot of meat, drink a lot of liters of soda, and eat snacks at risk to the kidney cancer is 30 percent more than those who eat more or less correctly.
This study like never exactly showed that fruits and vegetables play an important role in our diet, so they need to eat as much and tea.
Therefore, it is worth to refuse from harmful products, and to eat more are those that are not so harmful to the body.