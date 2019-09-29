These products maintain the level of estrogen in women
In women older than 40 in the body decreases estrogen levels, which is associated with its preparation for the impending menopause.
To support the body and help it not to lose a lot of estrogen, it is helpful to eat certain foods.
Symptoms of lack of estrogen in the female body can be quite unpleasant phenomena – the mood swings, pain in Breasts, fatigue and problems with concentration, headaches, urinary tract infection. A decline in estrogen in women contributes to the problem of brittle bones.
What products do the professionals recommend to consume to maintain a level of estrogen?
Flax seeds. They contain substances such as lignans, inter alia possessing estrogenic properties. Studies suggest that eating flaxseeds reduces the risk of developing breast cancer. Physicians recommend their compulsory use for postmenopausal women.
Soy. Soy beans are saturated with phytoestrogen isoflavone. A number of scholars have noted that its consumption can protect from the strong reduction in the level of estrogen in the blood of women.
Sesame. Scientists conducted an experiment involving women aged postmenopausal: within five weeks they daily ate 50 grams of sesame seeds. The result was a recorded increase in the concentration of estrogen, as well as improvements in cholesterol levels.
Dried fruits. According to experts, in such dried fruits as figs, prunes and dried apricots contain high levels of phytoestrogens – substances that act in the body similar to female estrogen.
Fresh fruit high content of phytoestrogens (lignans) are the peaches.
Garlic. This vegetable is also rich in phytoestrogens and can be a positive influence on the level of estrogen in the female body, simultaneously reducing the risk of loss of bone density.
Beans and parsley. The composition of legumes includes many bioflavonoids, which are phytoestrogens, and parsley helps woman after 40 to not only look good but also to experience PMS without stress and pain.