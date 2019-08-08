These products must be in the diet of all women
Specialists in nutrition advise women to include in your diet a number of products – their use will improve them the work of the body and appearance.
A list of the most useful women’s products was compiled by the researchers after they analyzed the data of numerous works on the impact of nutrition on the female body.
So, the list is especially useful for women professionals have made the spinach – its use helps to maintain muscle mass, which protects against aging and also good for the female libido. In General green leafy vegetables are the best friends of women, their consumption relieves the symptoms of PMS due to the complex consisting of magnesium, calcium, iron, vitamins b and E.
Also extremely beneficial marine fatty fish: thanks to its presence in the menu of women improves the quality of skin, appearance of wrinkles is delayed, the condition of nails and hair, improves its quality.
Don’t see anything wrong with experts and to women from time to time indulged myself with a glass of good red wine – it can serve them with prevention of depressive States.
To maintain women’s health is indispensable clean drinking water, say the experts. Adequate fluid intake ensures normal functioning of all body systems, helps preserve the fresh appearance of the skin.
Fruit, according to experts, are the source of fiber is its use plays a role in prevention of various types of “female” cancer, e.g., cancer of the uterus. Vegetables experts cabbage, especially broccoli, which leads to normal hormonal balance and reduces the risk of breast cancer. Very useful and asparagus – it helps with swelling and inflammation.
In addition, in menu women must be food sources of protein – lean meats, dairy and dairy products, legumes. They protect against metabolic disorders and weight gain.