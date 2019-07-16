These products will help to delay menopause for a year and a half
Scientists have noticed that females in your daily diet which consisted of beans, menopause occurred a year and a half late middle age.
The results of a study conducted by researchers from the University of Leeds (UK), testify that the regular diet of women has a definite influence on the age of menopause. In particular, such effect was proved by the experiment with the participation of 914 women. Scientists were watching them, correlating features of the daily diet with the behavior of the female body and specifically the onset of menopause (menopause).
In the UK the average age of menopause in women is considered to be 51 years old. Specialists have found that age increases in those women who preferred Mediterranean diet. But especially good to delay the onset of menopause for a longer period were obtained from women in the diet which had a lot of legumes.
“Later, one and a half years later in middle age, menopause occurred in women, in the daily diet which included: peas, beans, lentils and chickpeas,” stated the authors.
Scientists have noted that the legumes contain antioxidants that can affect activities of the ovaries and, accordingly, the presence of menstruation.
In turn, women, nutrition which had a high content of simple carbohydrates, menopause occurs earlier 51 years.