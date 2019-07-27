These products will help to get rid of a headache
Experts have listed the products that help with migraines. This disease is a kind of primary headache and is the result of spasm of blood vessels of the brain.
In the period of severe pain should drink sodas and coffee. Useful will be also meat, eggs and other products, enriched with protein, you shouldn’t forget about milk products.
Doctors advise to eat as vegetables and fruit, and even flour and grains. In this period, it is not necessary to abandon the sweet, but on the contrary, need to increase its use. Great help in the fight against migraines will be fresh from fresh ingredients, which in their composition contain Riboflavin and magnesium, as they participate in the protection of brain cells.
