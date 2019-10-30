These products will help you quickly lose weight
If you like spicy food, do not deny yourself the pleasure.
There are several dozen types of products, which accelerate fat metabolism and help to quickly get rid of deposits on the waist and hips.
Fat burning foods do exist, however, professionals are strongly against this term, because the products are not act directly on adipose tissue and on the processes that occur in the body. The most famous of these are grapefruits, pineapples, cinnamon, mustard, horseradish and ginger.
“They need to be consumed as a separate dish, if you hope to achieve good effect. But if you generously sprinkle the grapefruit with sugar and add pineapple to fruit salads with whipped cream, the effect can not wait. In addition, fat burners are vegetables and herbs. For example, a very affordable and simple product like cabbage will not only contribute to early burn already deposited fat, but also gently cleanse the body of toxins”, — said the doctor.
Similar effects have also vegetable fiber contained in brown rice, whole grains and beans.
Chilli speeds up the metabolism in the body slightly less pronounced effects have also other hot spices.