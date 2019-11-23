These products will improve your liver
Useful and harmful products.
The liver is the filter of our organism, because it is very important to eat to help this body to work well. It is important to eat the right foods.
Oatmeal is the perfect product for the liver due to the high content of fiber. Broccoli, according to scientists, very good for the liver and protects it from cancer cells.
Green tea because of catechins in it are also very useful. It is advisable to drink plenty of water, not to forget the almonds and occasionally consume coffee.
But the main enemy of the liver is fatty and sweets and, of course, alcoholic beverages. It is advisable to eat less chips and crackers.