These products will keep the skin young and elastic
Proper nutrition can make unnecessary anti-aging creams and the injections, well-known American plastic surgeon Anthony youn. “The food you eat can influence the appearance of wrinkles, the degree of elasticity of the skin, and even her tendency to tan. The change in diet will help to remove years from your face,” said young.
Here are a few products that, says young, must be present in the diet of those who do not want to grow old.
Eggs. They contain a substance that promotes the production of collagen, the protein connective tissue that provides its strength and elasticity. In addition, eggs have a lot of vitamin A. Daily consumption of eggs will make your skin healthy and elastic.
Tomatoes or tomato paste. It is a great source of the antioxidant lycopene, which has powerful anti-inflammatory properties. Namely inflammation accelerates aging of the skin. In addition, lycopene protects the skin from sunburn.
Dark chocolate containing at least 70% cocoa. Present in the flavonoids protect the skin from the sun and increase blood circulation, allowing your cheeks will play a healthy glow.
Green tea. It’s more useful for the skin antioxidants than black coffee, and it invigorates not worse.
Shrimp. They are rich in vitamin E, which helps the skin recover from various injuries.
Also nutritionists advise to include in your diet beef, chicken, fish, lots of vegetables and berries.