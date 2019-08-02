These proven methods will help relieve back pain

| August 2, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Loading...

Experts have listed ways in which you can quickly get rid of the pain in the back. If the problem occurs frequently, it is better to address to the neuropathologist, the therapist or surgeon.

Эти проверенные способы помогут унять боль в спине

Although the treatment can only be a doctor, there are some General guidelines that can help prevent back pain or reduce the number of cases of their occurrence. If necessary to sit a long time it is better to put a pillow behind below the spine is not too loaded. In addition, it is impossible to remain long in a sitting position, you should regularly rise and change position. When lifting a heavy object it is recommended to keep legs remained bent, and back straight. To bear the burdens better pre-pressing elbows to the body.

Get up of your chair is also important, doing it slowly and trying not to burden your back muscles. Abrupt bending backward, forward or sideways should be avoided. Walking and swimming will help to strengthen the back muscles.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.