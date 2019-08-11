These reasons point headache
How to determine the cause of the disease.
Headache now bothers almost everyone – due to weather changes, magnetic storms, stress, and more. But do not forget that among the causes can be changes in pressure, or sinusitis. The nature and location of the pain can be determine the causes of the disease and prescribe the correct treatment.
Causes of headache: throbbing pain on left or right side of the head
Usually the pain in this place is stupid and oppressive sharp or burning. If along with the pain you have a sharp reaction to light, nausea, vomiting or an acute reaction to the smell is a migraine. In this case, to facilitate health, is to drink hot black tea and pain medication class triptanov.
Causes of headache: pain when tilting head forward
If you feel like your head was clamped in a vise, and the pain is accompanied by spasm, and when tilting the head forward unpleasant feeling is is pain tension. To improve health will help with a relaxing massage and pain medicine with the content of aspirin.
Causes of headache: a sharp drilling pain in the eye
This pain often appears in combination with the stinging sensation of the face and redness of the skin, a stuffy nose and tears. Such unpleasant feelings can haunt you up to 8 times a day – you are likely a cluster headache.
To escape from the pain and costs of drugs-triptone and oxygen masks. Besides, it is necessary to consult a doctor, because headache may indicate serious pathology, in particular, of blood vessels of the brain.
Causes of headache: a dull pain over the entire head
If you have such a headache is accompanied by buzzing in the ears, felt dizziness, weakness and cold in the extremities – you have low blood pressure.
In this case, try to eat a piece of dark chocolate or strong coffee. If this does not help you, take a drug to normalize blood pressure.
Causes of headache: headache in the back of the head
Nausea, stuffy ears, numb hands, and “fly” before the eyes, and the pain which pressure do you have high blood pressure.
It is necessary to measure blood pressure, and if it is 140/90 and above, call for an ambulance, and while you’re at the doctors and take medication to normalize blood pressure. You can also try to alleviate the condition of a hot compress applied to the feet and cold to head.
Causes of headache: the head is “about to explode”
When along with the headache manifested weakness, nausea – these are signs of intoxication. In this case, you must first wash out the stomach and drink the sorbent and the drug with aspirin, paracetamol or ibuprofen.
Causes of headache: a feeling of pressure on top of head
If this pain “at odds” over the head, has a nausea, you are not careful and there is the nervousness – the consequences of lack of sleep and the experience of stress. Drink a sedative, for example, Valerian or mint or balm tea. And we must sleep.