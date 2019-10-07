These reasons to drink pomegranate juice every day
Pomegranate juice is not only a remedy for anemia.
Remove the seeds from a pomegranate is quite difficult, but they are a real storehouse of nutrients. They include iodine, calcium, potassium and iron, vitamins B6, B12, and C. P Grain and pomegranate juice help prevent cancer, support immunity and reduce blood pressure.
Grenades are most useful in the colder months from September to February. Nutritionists believe that they need to be consumed in juice form, but not pure, but diluted with water in proportion 1:1.
Pomegranate juice is rich in antioxidants
Garnets in many powerful antioxidants such as polyphenols and anthocyanins that are also present in red wine. These nutrients protect the body from damage caused by free radicals, and reduce the risk of atherosclerosis and cancer.
Pomegranate juice good for your teeth
Studies have shown that pomegranate juice neutralizes the bacteria in your mouth, preventing plaque formation.
Pomegranate juice is useful for sore muscles
Evidence shows that consumption of pomegranate juice helps to reduce pain in muscles and joints due to its anti-inflammatory properties.
Pomegranate juice lowers “bad” cholesterol
Since pomegranate juice contains more antioxidants than many other fruit juices, it is believed that dark red drink helps to lower cholesterol.
Pomegranate juice makes us look young
It turns out that grenades are not only for eating (or drinking). Sour fruit also contains anti-aging components that make it an ideal ingredient for exfoliating scrub for the skin.
By the way, the calorie content of pomegranate juice – 54 kcal per 100 g