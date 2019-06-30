These seasonal foods speed up metabolism
It is no secret that regular exercise and quality sleep is very a positive effect on metabolism in the human body.
However, there are many products that accelerate the metabolism and slimming.
Hot peppers
Jalapeno, habanero, Cayenne and other types of spicy peppers directly boost metabolism and stimulate blood circulation. This effect hot peppers are required capsaicin, a part of their composition connection. According to studies, the consumption of hot peppers can increase the metabolic rate by 25%.
Whole grains: oatmeal and brown rice
Whole grains are full of nutrients and complex carbohydrates that speed metabolism by stabilizing insulin levels. Slow carbs such as oatmeal, brown rice and quinoa give a more long lasting energy, without flares, typical of sugar-rich foods. We need to keep insulin low, as it jumps “misleading” body on the need to postpone the extra fat.
Broccoli
Rich in calcium, broccoli also contains many vitamins A, K and C. One serving of broccoli will provide you with the necessary amount of folic acid, dietary fiber, and various antioxidants. Broccoli is one of the best foods for detox that you can add to your diet.
Green tea
Currently, it is known fact that green tea speeds up the metabolism. Furthermore, it is very delicious and rich in antioxidants, active against free radicals.
Apples and pears
The study presented by the University in Rio de Janeiro, has established positive weight loss results among women, daily consumed three small apples or pears.