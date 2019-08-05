These seasonal vegetables are a must to add to your diet
Nutritionists spoke about the two summer products that will benefit your body.
These seasonal vegetables are rich in vitamins, trace elements and daily use can protect you from disease.
Experts advise to add in your diet are green peas. This culture is well absorbed by the body, rich in fiber, protein and vitamins. Green peas are healthier than beef.
It contains magnesium and vitamins of group B. These elements will help to cope with stress. Peas strengthens the immune system and is very useful for pregnant women and children.
Also doctors advise to pay attention to the zucchini. They contain phosphorus, magnesium, potassium and vitamins A, b, C and N. Zucchini is an indispensable product for people suffering from cardiovascular diseases and hypertension.