These signs aren’t marrying and they are horrible in relationships

Many people dream to build their family — to find a soul mate, get married, have kids.

Some people are afraid of this and will try to delay this moment as it is possible longer. So, who does not rush to have a meaningful relationship?

Lions

People under this sign love relationship and comfortable they feel, but legitimate Union, not think. In principle, they can not understand what these conventions and unnecessary cluttered with clichés.

Moreover, the lions are a service and extra commitments they do not need.

Archers

Sagittarians are far frivolous people, and marriage are too serious and difficult step. They love it easy to sail through life without responsibilities and spend time wherever and with anyone.

Monogamy is not their choice. Probably once the time will come when they will be ready for this, but think about this im scared.

Aquarians

Aquarius can be loyal friends, lovers and rescuers — but marriage is not for them.

And so they cope well with all obligations on their own, and the official conclusion of a Union reminds them of some kind of prison.

They are good in relationships, but it is important for them to proceeded with their initiative, not the obligations of the law.