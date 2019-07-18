These signs indicate intoxication of the liver
Alcohol, drugs and fatty foods for the liver.
The body which is responsible for our overall physical condition and health is the liver. We live in a world that is filled with toxins in the air we breathe and the food we eat. All this is reflected in the liver.
A healthy liver is able to filter all that takes (via urine and feces). That is why in the body of a healthy person is the only thing useful. But if the liver is damaged by alcohol, viruses or chemicals, it is not able to deal with toxins. All of this can lead to excess weight.
A sluggish liver leads to deposition of toxins in the fats. This makes it difficult to lose weight. If you exercise, eat right, but your liver is unhealthy, so you will not be able to lose weight.
Here are early signs that your overloaded with toxins:
1. You can’t lose weight
2. Changes in the skin: yellowish; inflammation, itching, hypersensitivity; little red dots on the skin.
3. Dark urine or bloody black stool
4. Changes in the stomach: chronic spasms in the lower abdomen, gases.
5. Chronic fatigue and weakness
Any of these symptoms, especially in combination with others, should be cause to immediately seek medical help!