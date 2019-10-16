These simple breathing exercises will help to strengthen health
Experts gave advice on proper breathing.
Have you ever wondered why you can focus better when I meditate, or why people who meditate often seem so relaxed? In a recent study of the Institute of neurology Dublin Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland, it was discovered that instead of mantras and soothing music to help meditation, deep breaths.
The way of breathing directly affects heart rhythm, which, in turn, can affect every major system of your body in the form of coarse chain reaction. When people experience anxiety or stress, they tend to inhale sharply and then hold your breath. If it happens again, it may cause stress to the heart, body and mind.
Fast breathing is not suitable in daily life, if you don’t have a good reason, for example, sport activities, so all your actions purposefully overload the entire body. Worst of all, you can easily loop this behavior, because most of us don’t know how to check yourself during times of stress.
Easy breathing in the ratio 1: 2 time of inhalation to exhalation can significantly change the heart rate and thus your mood. Try to exhale twice as long from the time when you breathe in, and now focus on the repetition length of the exhale, for example, from fifteen to thirty seconds. You will immediately notice that your heart rate slows down.
To fix the result, just put a 20 minute timer on your phone and try breathing exercises 1: 2.