These simple exercises will help to train memory
Human memory can be easily improved.
In the modern rhythm of life, our memory often “fails”, the reason was fatigue and monotony.
Business coach Alexander Belanovsky, author of “a Million on the sofa” said to strengthen the memory, it is necessary to wean the brain to be a “watchdog”. Surprise yourself with something unexpected and unusual. Make it simple: any deviation from the usual routine is a good “jolt” to the body.
Step one: visit a new place, but only 10-20 minutes.
Returning from work, select unusual way. When shopping, go to a different store and not where everything is already known. The brain will note that something has changed.
Step two: immerse yourself in an unfamiliar place for 2-3 hours
Can go to visit a friend who moved to the other end of the city, or go to the cinema, where you have never been. Or test the new cafe. You can go to places where you haven’t been new for our brain and becomes well-forgotten old.
Step three: spend the day where there has not yet been.
Suitable conference or training, which you will be absent during the day in the workplace. Other options: a trip with friends for a city tour in a small ancient town.
There are other memory training: new acquaintances and new knowledge. The principle is the same: 15 minutes, 2-3 hours and all day. And all this once a month.
Movements relieve stress and help find balance and peace. And in this state we are much less likely to forget something important. A few recommendations from a business consultant Paul Lisowski.
Write down what to remember is not necessary.
Try not to be sprayed and to do always the same case.
Zamedliteli, pay attention to “little things”.
If you want to really relax, step out of the Network.
To unload the left hemisphere which is responsible for logic and rational thinking, and to use the right — creative, every couple of days try to write with your left hand.