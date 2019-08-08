These simple tips will help to get rid of dandruff
This disease can be fought effectively.
Do you suffer from dandruff? In this case, means for hair care choose not only look to nice packaging and pleasant fragrance, but pay attention to the special composition, which restores the natural balance of the scalp, reduces flaking and prevents new dandruff.
According to the survey, almost half of the population in the course of his life faced with the problems of the scalp in form of dandruff. This skin condition carries the aesthetic problems that can affect the General mood and even the human psyche. The shoulders, dotted with white flakes and itchy scalp are probably the most common troubles that accompany dandruff and certainly not adding a person to a good mood.
At that time, as the formation of dandruff depends on many factors, such as immune disorders, lack of vitamins and minerals or genetics, the most common cause of dandruff is a response to the growth of the fungus Mallassezia English. It is a natural element of the skin the head of every man. Some people have this fungus does not cause any reaction, but others, due to innate predisposition, contributes to the inflammatory response, which often leads to flaking and itching.
Shampoos against dandruff add scalp missing elements, and restores its natural balance. In the composition of a good special shampoo needs to be some of the following active ingredients:
— Antifungal and antibacterial agent pirocton olamin, which helps to prevent the uncontrolled reproduction of the above-mentioned fungus.
— Extract from the leaves of nettle with anti-inflammatory and healing effect.
— Allantoin which has a soothing effect on irritated skin, counteracts redness, burning and itching of the scalp.
Everyone knows what dandruff. Unpleasant manifestation, is constantly creating discomfort. Hair can’t be beautiful and healthy if they are emblazoned unwanted dandruff. Not a pleasant event may be a problem not only of the head and sometimes entire body. But often suffer from head and with her hair. Dandruff can occur due to various reasons — dryness of skin, especially in the cold season, rare shampooing can also cause dandruff, all the same is accompanied by unpleasant itching of the skin, heredity. Fortunately, this skin disease can be attributed to the lungs, as it really is to get rid of, it is not transmitted.
How to get rid of dandruff? Modern cosmetology, or rather, its progress could not ignore this issue. To date, developed all sorts of formulas, which are included in the detergent composition for the head. That is, modern shampoos and abundance allow you to pick up the type of shampoo, and after some period of use, to get rid of dandruff. It would seem that everything is very simple. But not quite. The shampoo will help in case if it is not fake, so when choosing the shampoo to protect yourself from unscrupulous manufacturers, choose shampoo with the following composition: Ichthyol, zinc pyrithione, tar. These and some other components necessarily have to be in the shampoo, or “money” and you get rid of.
There are also folk methods of dealing with dandruff. A proven mask of onion and honey. Both components even individually positive effect on the growth and structure of hair, as if still relieve dandruff then one mask can solve some hair problems. To prepare the “potion” is easy. Onion grind in a meat grinder, in the resulting slurry add a few spoons of honey, mix thoroughly. Then, the resulting mixture is rubbed into the scalp using massaging motions. Leave the mask on hair is necessary for 40-50 minutes. Then rinse the hair, wash your hair with shampoo. The only downside of the mask is an unpleasant smell of onions, which has long weathered. Beauty requires sacrifice!
Now dandruff will be gone! Take care of your hair. In a beautiful and healthy hair all the female power!