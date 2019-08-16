These simple tips will help to lower blood pressure at home
Many people suffer from high blood pressure. To fight with high blood pressure, according to research by Australian scientists, to do a 30-minute charge.
High blood pressure or hypertension is often dependent on lifestyle. Sedentary work and bad habits have a negative impact on health, however, a recent study showed that the performance of a particular charge in the morning can help prevent the risks of increased pressure.
So, according to a new study published in the journal of the American heart Association Hypertension, a half-hour morning exercise reduces blood pressure during the day in older men and women with overweight. Australian research scientists have also shown that women, who make short and frequent breaks from sitting throughout the day may further increase the benefit from the morning exercise.
The study involved 67 people who participated in three different scenarios, which needed to be executed not less than six days: continuous sitting for eight hours; one hour sitting for up to 30 minutes of exercise, then 6.5 hours of prolonged sitting (exercise consisted of walking the treadmill of medium intensity); and one hour sitting for up to 30 minutes of exercise followed by seat, which was interrupted every 30 minutes with three-minute easy walk in ??for 6.5 hours.
The researchers found that mean arterial pressure was reduced in men and women who took part in the morning exercises, in comparison with when they were not engaged in sports.
It had another advantage — a significant reduction in mean arterial pressure for women when they combined morning exercises with frequent breaks from sitting throughout the day.
In other studies it has been shown that breaks in the seat to have a greater beneficial effect on arterial blood pressure among groups with higher risk of cardiovascular disease.
Also people need to reduce salt intake to lower high blood pressure. As noted in the article Blood pressure UK: “an Adult should eat no more than 6g of salt per day, but most of us eat a lot more — recent data show that we consume about 8 grams per day”.
Pressure: Norma
In medicine is considered to be 120/80 mm Hg. article so-called the absolute norm. At 130/85 mm Hg. art — the pressure is slightly increased. Normally high blood pressure is the pressure of 139/89, and pathology — 140/90.
How to lower blood pressure
Hypertension is a chronic disease, the main manifestation of which is increased blood pressure. To quickly bring down high blood pressure often help blood pressure pills, however, there is a way that will help to improve your physical health in General. According to the coach, the chief Executive officer Origym Luke Hughes, a proven way to reduce high blood pressure is a so — called circuit training.
Circuit training improves blood circulation in many areas of the body and prevent the localization of blood in one area.
If circuit training difficult for you, Hughes advises to go for a quick walk — at least 30 minutes a day.
Yoga is also an effective way to reduce high blood pressure. Especially helpful asana downward Dog.
How to lower blood pressure: other methods
Calmly breathe in for 3-5 minutes, taking deep breaths.
Brew and drink warm tea with peppermint or chamomile.
Take a hot bath and immerse your hands or feet for 10 minutes.
Moisten the gauze in Apple cider vinegar and apply wet cloth to the feet for 10-15 minutes.
Take Valerian or sage.
But researchers note that under sudden pressure and in cases of severe condition, in any case, you cannot exercise and need to urgently seek medical help.