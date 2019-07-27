These spices help to lose weight 7 pounds in a week
The spice turmeric reduces sugar cravings and actively burns fat, so it’s perfect for those who want to lose weight.
Studies have proven that eating just a quarter teaspoon of cinnamon accelerates metabolism and improves the body’s ability to process sugar. In addition, cinnamon is an excellent digestive, it helps the speedy digestion of food, enhances energy levels and concentration and this in turn also helps to burn calories.
Ginger is equally effective in fresh and in dried form: it accelerates metabolism, suppresses appetite raging and extremely useful for immunity. Another nice side effect of this aromatic root vegetable — it copes with seasickness (valuable information for anyone who gets carsick transport).
Substance piperine contained in black pepper, it allows you to quickly burn. Moreover, it also helps to improve the absorption of nutrients.