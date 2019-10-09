These spices will help to protect yourself from colds
Experts said that in the season of colds it is necessary to use spices like rosemary and turmeric.
Using ginger to strengthen the immune system and protect against diseases.
Dried cloves doctors called major medicinal spice. It is recommended to chew to get the body components, capable of destroying disease-causing pathogens.
Ginger strengthens the immune system. The spice has anti-microbial and anti-catarrhal action. It suggest to add to coffee, tea, meat, vegetable and fish dishes.
Don’t forget about the garlic. It not only kills viruses and dangerous bacteria. Allicin, is part of it, is a natural antibiotic. However, during heat treatment it is destroyed. So it is better to eat it raw, added the experts.