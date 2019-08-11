These symptoms can indicate serious problems with the thyroid
The expert told about the health problems that lead to bad sleep at night.
It happens that people lie in one and the same time, go to sleep quickly, but still don’t get enough sleep. And all because of the fact that I Wake up at night without a good reason. What kind of health problems it says?
– Actually, this is a common case. People often Wake up at night, and then very long time can not sleep. There are my reasons, says the sleep Thomas Linser. – I can identify five:
- Problems with the thyroid gland. Because of her hyperactivity produces a lot of hormone that occurs heart palpitations.
- The sense of anxiety. If you are in constant stress due to the multitude of daily problems, it is obvious that the bad thoughts don’t allow you to sleep at night. Some people even experience panic attacks.
- Conditions are not suitable for sleep: sounds, light, cold, heat and many other factors that irritate the body.
- Restless leg syndrome can also keep you awake at night. It manifests itself in a constant desire to move. Calm feet it’s easy: you have to hold them in warm water.
- For apnea people breathing slows down. Sometimes it does stop. Due to lack of oxygen, the person wakes up.
If you regularly experience symptoms that interfere with sleep, should not delay the visit to the doctor.
