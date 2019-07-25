These symptoms indicate heart problems
Cardiovascular diseases – non-infectious epidemic of the modern world. Have you ever wondered when you need to seek the advice of a cardiologist? I need to run to examine the heart, the cardiologist told Eteri Kolesnik.
High blood pressure. High blood pressure is recorded every fifth inhabitant of the Earth. High blood pressure is a risk factor for the development of such complications as stroke, myocardial infarction, heart failure. The cardiologist will help determine the cause of pressure increase and give recommendations for its reduction.
The pain in his chest. Previously it was thought that the heart can ache only after a certain age. Unfortunately, today, chronological age doesn’t mean anything and even in the Prime of life people are not immune from strokes or myocardial infarction. However, chest pain has many causes, it is important to establish the true.
Disruption of the heart, rapid, or too low pulse. Any of these complaints can be a symptom of serious disease, so do not delay your visit to a specialist.
Dizziness and fainting. Lose your head and mind we can not only from great love, but also because of the arrhythmia, stroke, on the background of heart disease, bleeding, hypoglycemia. Any of these conditions requires access to medical care.
Shortness of breath. Before easily up on the 10th floor, and now on 2 hard? Shortness of breath or feeling short of breath on exertion a sign of heart failure, which requires consultation of the cardiologist.
Swelling of the legs. The reasons for the development of edema of the legs a lot. In addition to the well-known varicose veins, it is a sign of heart failure, myocardial infarction, heart failure, cardiomyopathy, side effects of medications, etc.
High levels of cholesterol. It is not painful but is a cause of heart attack, stroke, impotence and other serious diseases.
Diabetes. In patients with diabetes is 4 times higher risk of developing coronary heart disease.