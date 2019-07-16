These symptoms of abdominal hernia in men and women
Strong pressure on the abdominal wall affects the internal organs. Occurrence in the posterior or anterior surface of the abdomen, groin or umbilicus, education in the form of a rounded saccular in shape is the result of strong pressure and manifestation of the disease called hernia.
Abdominal hernia occurs in cases when increased intra-abdominal pressure affects the so-called weak places of the anterior abdominal wall.
Causes
Factors predisposing to the disease are:
Increase intra-abdominal hole can for the following reasons:
All of these factors should not be ignored.
Varieties
Experts distinguish two types of hernias: internal and external. They have certain characteristics. From the exterior internal only differ anatomically hernial SAC is absent. Contents of hernias, depending on the nature and localization can be small intestine or omentum. Clinically external hernias are:
Localization
External hernias are localized mostly in the following areas:
Abdominal hernia in males is in the groin area much more often than women. Women have a more characteristic phenomenon of the umbilical education. Incisional hernia is the most common, occur in both sexes.
Symptoms of a hernia white line of the abdomen
Hernia white line of the abdomen is defined as the separation of the muscles and tendons, resulting in the release of the intestinal loops and the fat layer under the skin. Found this kind of disease around 10% of cases. White line hernia is rarely of very large size, but is often accompanied by painful manifestations of different intensity. This kind of disease is recorded in women in 3 times less often than men. Under adverse conditions occurring between the muscles and tendons of the hole move bowel loops and predpochtenii fat.
There symptoms quite early. For this kind of hernia is characterized by distinct pain during compression of nerves, which are located in the anterior wall of the peritoneum, due to the manifestations of physical activity. Abdominal hernia in women can occur without clear symptoms. In such cases, the disease reveal through examination.
Symptoms of a hernia white line are the following manifestations:
If the disease is quite long, the size of the hernias in men may increase, which could result in the infringement of a hernia, which is a serious complication.
For infringement of the common symptoms:
All of these symptoms in any case should not be ignored. It is important to contact an experienced and very well-established professionals.
Symptoms nagpapatrol hernia
Umbilical hernias are formed above or below the navel. Inexperienced people often confuse this kind of formations with umbilical hernias. Nagpapasaya hernia is diagnosed in young children more often than adults do. This type of disease is diagnosed in 5% of the total number of cases and is associated primarily with a large physical stress. Symptoms of hernia abdominal nagpapatrol can occur under the influence of the following factors:
Signs of hernias in women as in men, are manifested rather slowly. Severe pain do not exist and obesity to identify the problem quite difficult. Formed hernia is palpated in the feeling of the area above the navel, but the navel ring is not broken. In the case of atypical localization to diagnose the disease at initial stage can only be experienced specialist. A gradual process of development leads to the formation of predpisannoi lipomas, then the hernia SAC, and only then observed the bulging of the hernia SAC with part of the organ through the abdominal wall.
In adults, symptoms nagpapatrol hernia are:
When manifestations of severe pain with nausea and vomiting call a doctor immediately. This condition is typical for the complications of hernia due to severe coughing, physical strain due to heavy lifting without a special brace.
The symptoms of umbilical hernia
Umbilical hernia is manifested in most of the cases in men aged 25 to 30 years. Factors due to which the disease develops are:
This kind of protrusions are often confused with umbilical hernia. Palpation umbilical hernia palpable clearly. The hernial ring is located slightly above the navel, and that was the reason for the appearance of the name. The education right is almost impossible, because the ring can be closed completely. Distinct symptoms of this type of protrusion may not be as morbid manifestations. To pinpoint the diagnosis can only specialist after a thorough examination.
Contact a doctor in cases when in addition to the visible tumor protrusion after physical exertion (running, jumping, lifting weights), or severe coughing experiences the following symptoms:
Palpable umbilical hernia is very clear, with virtually no stress.