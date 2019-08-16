These symptoms of colon cancer spread to lungs
British scientists told about the signs of bowel cancer that has spread to the lungs.
Bowel cancer may be accompanied by few symptoms. It is a violation of stool (constipation is replaced by diarrhea), subfebrile body temperature, headaches and dizziness, anemia, pallor and dryness of mucous membranes and skin, sudden and unexplained weight loss.
However, patients may experience additional symptoms if the cancer has spread to the lungs.
— At a very early stage cancer is limited to the internal membrane of the colon. Progression it can spread to nearby structures, — said the scientists.
Among the symptoms of spreading cancer to the lungs — persistent cough, shortness of breath, regular infections of the chest, haemoptysis, ascites (accumulation of free fluid).
To reduce the risk of developing colon cancer can eating large amounts of fiber, which contains, including, oats, barley, beans, peas, apples, nuts, carrots. It is also important to reduce the consumption of meat and processed foods.
Earlier it was reported that scientists have established a link between high levels of insulin in the blood and the occurrence of cancer. Mice predisposed to cancer, to artificially reduce the level of insulin. The link between cancer and hyperinsulinemia found in the occurrence of pancreatic cancer.