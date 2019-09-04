These symptoms of diabetes, which are often confused with symptoms of other conditions
Experts from the Global Diabetes Community called the symptoms of diabetes, which are often confused with symptoms of other less dangerous conditions. Their explanation was published Ehre.
According to experts, one of the early symptoms of diabetes is a constant fatigue. Usually its occurrence is associated with stress, heavy work, lack of sleep. But, as noted by the representatives of The Global Diabetes Community, the fatigue may be due to the fact that in the body there is an imbalance between the level of glucose in blood and amount of circulating insulin.
In particular, insulin may be insufficient or its concentration can be quite high, but the body’s cells are not sensitive to it. In such circumstances, the sugar enters the cells, and the person feels tired because his body is not getting the required energy.
Also, experts have named other symptoms that help to identify diabetes:
Doctors say that many people with diabetes, the disease develops for a long time without being identified. They suggest to consult a doctor if there is any of the above symptoms, because early diagnosis of diabetes helps to prevent related hazardous complications.