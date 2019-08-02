These symptoms of heart failure, manifested in a month
Asymptomatic death from cardiac arrest is not the case, according to experts from the clinic of cardiovascular diseases in palm beach (USA). According to them, the main thing — time to see and recognize the signs.
Cardiologists analyzed data on diseases 600 men aged 35 to 65 years who have had cardiac arrest.
The study allowed to identify several symptoms which indicate the approach of the attack:
chest pain,
pain in the shoulder
shortness of breath,
dizziness,
nausea,
faint
changed heartbeat,
a sharp increase in blood pressure,
unhealthy complexion,
sudden severe fatigue.
“About 80 percent of symptoms appeared between four weeks before the time an hour before sudden cardiac arrest”, — experts say.
If you have any of these symptoms, especially if you notice several, you should immediately consult a doctor.