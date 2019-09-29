These symptoms of seasonal affective disorder
With the onset of cold weather, many people fall into depression. Experts have studied the problem and called signs of seasonal affective disorder (SAD).
Doctors believe that the presence of depression indicates a bad mood, accompanied by tearfulness, feelings of sadness, lack of energy, loss of concentration. Light entering the eyes sends signals to the part of the brain responsible for appetite, sleep, temperature. If there is insufficient lighting, typical for winter, functions slow down. Vitamin D is produced by ultraviolet rays, but with the cold weather their intensity is not enough, so people tend to feel tired.
Intestinal bacteria can influence mood, therefore, when the imbalance associated with the use of antibiotics or lack of vitamins, one is faced with a depressed state. Sadness is easy to win the sport. This question will help swimming, Jogging, brisk walking. Autumn melancholy is often associated with disturbance of circadian rhythm, so it is important to sleep well and stick to your usual daily routine.