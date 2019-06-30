These symptoms talk about blood cancer at an early stage
Oncology has become one of the global problems of mankind. Some types of this deadly disease so insidious that are almost asymptomatic. Industry experts voiced the six early signs of blood cancer (leukemia), which in any case cannot be ignored.
In the first place of the list were frequent infectious diseases. According to scientists, they can indicate cancer, which is accompanied by fever and infections such as colds and flu. Second place went to unusual bleeding. They are associated with what cancer of the blood number of platelets prevents the blood clotting. Followed by fatigue and lethargy, which is also accompanied by leukemia. The fourth place went to rapid weight loss. If a person has lost 2.5 kilograms in a month, not through any steps, be sure to check their health.
In fifth place was the joint pain. According to experts, this symptom observed in many diseases. In the case of blood cancer, pain may be associated with the accumulation of so-called defective leukocytes. On the last line of the early symptoms of dangerous disease is loss of appetite and indigestion. Leukemia destroys the digestive system, in the end, can appear constipation, bleeding from the colon and bladder, and diarrhea.