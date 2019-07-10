These symptoms that help to recognize a stroke
How to determine the stroke independently.
The lethality of stroke is closely linked with the factor of time during which medical care is provided. Such assistance was timely, the disease is important to be able to diagnose.
According to doctors, there are a number of symptoms, which the person can determine the stroke. They list the following:
sudden numbness, it can affect the limbs or part of them (e.g., only fingers) and the face or some part of the body;
disorientation – the person suddenly becomes aware of where he was and what was happening to him, it becomes difficult to utter the words;
nausea, vomiting;
visual disturbances — double vision, blurry picture.
Doctors emphasize that the presence of two of the following symptoms are cause for immediate treatment for emergency care.
Also, experts have described the symptoms of stroke, which can be seen by looking at a person feel bad. It’s the following characteristics:
people can’t smile, smile is crooked, one-sided;
can’t lift both hands;
not able to stick out his tongue and control it;
cannot speak in sentences.
Seeing at least one of these symptoms, do not hesitate to call “fast”.