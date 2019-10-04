These symptoms that help to recognize the approach of depression
For these signs you need to pay special attention.
Many people have depression for a long time may occur covertly as long as you do not manifest obvious signs of mental disorder – a sign that the process has gone too far.
To understand that a person develops depression, can help the following symptoms.
Frequent outbreaks of irritation
More than half of patients with depression, say that at some point in their lives they have become worse to control your anger and irritability, falling not only on families, but also on people outside the family (work, transport, shops). Even for them, such restraint was amazing, but often such outbreaks blamed on stress and fatigue.
Early awakening
Depression is closely associated with impaired biochemical processes in the brain and an imbalance of energy. For example, a person gets very much sleep and still feels sluggish. Downside – difficulty falling asleep and early waking at four or five o’clock in the morning in a situation when fatigue and sleep seems very desirable.
Social networks
When a person begins to spend more time on social networks or online forums, it can also be a sign of depression. In this disease the person dramatically reduced the level of social activity it under any pretexts avoiding socializing and meeting people, requiring his direct involvement. Immersion in social networks is a kind of attempt of the subconscious to eliminate the shortage of such contacts.
Back pain and lower back
The link between depression and pain in the lumbar spine a well-known scholar. They believe that in depression the nerve endings become more sensitive and awkward postures or awkward movements, the body reacts more intensely.
Appetite
In the case of depression changes in appetite can occur in the “plus” side (the man eats a lot and can not feel of fullness), and in the direction “minus”. In the early stages of the disease the appetite is often reduced. Especially should alert the loss of appetite in relation to your favorite foods and products.
The difficulties of choice
Depression often develops indecision. The choice of solution becomes a real problem, causing tears, frustration, panic thinking that he may be wrong.
For this reason, people may increasingly delegate this need to decide something or choose someone else or starts to constantly consult as it is better to act, even if we are talking about something not very significant.