These symptoms that warn of a possible cardiac arrest
Doctors told what symptoms to determine that a person likely faces a cardiac catastrophe.
Chest pain or shoulder, nausea, unhealthy complexion. Experts say that asymptomatic death from cardiac arrest does not happen, the main thing is to identify these symptoms.
Cardiologists from the clinic of cardiovascular diseases in palm beach (USA) reported that the majority of victims of sudden cardiac arrest received before event warning signals. Doctors told what symptoms to determine that a person likely faces a cardiac catastrophe.
The researchers analyzed data on symptoms and illnesses of almost 600 men from 35 to 65 years who have had cardiac arrest. This analysis helped to identify some of the symptoms that occur in the form of warning signals about the impending attack. Here’s the list:
chest pain,
pain in the shoulder
shortness of breath,
dizziness,
nausea,
faint
changed heartbeat,
a sharp increase in blood pressure,
unhealthy complexion,
sudden severe fatigue.
“About 80 percent of symptoms appeared between four weeks before the time an hour before a sudden cardiac arrest,” — said the doctors.
If you have any of these symptoms, especially from “bouquet” in the form of a complex of symptoms, be sure to apply for a survey, the experts said.