These tips will help to preserve youthfulness of skin
Cosmetologists have shared useful tips.
First, it is necessary to regulate sleep, diet, the amount of fluid and to monitor the emotions, because all of this is reflected on the skin.
Experts believe that in the struggle with old age and wrinkles will help the rejection of bad habits and, of course, sports, as it improves the microcirculation of the entire body, in addition, accelerates and improves metabolism.
Second, drink at least 2 litres of water, but the rules on 1 kg of weight requires 30 ml of liquid.
Water is needed not only the body but also the skin, thanks to her, she becomes more elastic, and wrinkles are smoothed.
Cosmetologists believe that to slow the aging process of modern cosmetic means, we should not forget about the massage and proper rest.