These treats reduce the risk of stress diseases
What diseases can come from nerves.
The experts gave advice on how to cope with stress and reduce the risk of certain dangerous diseases that can develop “nerves”.
— In modern society, escape from stress — lesson challenging, but not hopeless. There is a rational approach: skills training for coping with stress, increasing resistance to stress, — it is spoken in the message of the Ministry.
To overcome stress, it is necessary to sleep daily to allow time for relaxation and to alternate periods of work with rest. To relieve emotional tension will help fiznagruzki, it is best associated with water.
Great help and proper nutrition, but foods such as dark chocolate, nuts, bananas and ginger will enhance the mood.
Experts advise to follow your mood, as for appearance. According to them, to his irritability and temper need to be treated as the source of disease.
— The friendly facial expression and smile will improve your mood and those around you — the experts.
Stress can accelerate development of a variety of diseases, such as hypertension, coronary heart disease, asthma, peptic ulcer disease.
But to relieve stress, using tobacco or alcohol, experts do not advise — will remain and will be aggravated, and health will suffer.