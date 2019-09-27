These types of cancer can be inherited
Doctors from the United States of America told about cancer that most often inherited. Genetic predisposition to cancer, as noted by experts, is threatening a relatively small number of people.
According to the American Association for cancer disease, only five to ten percent of cases of malignant tumors are associated with poor health. Most of the remaining cancer cases are a result of lifestyle and the diverse factors of external influence.
“If we talk about malignant tumors that arise due to transferred by inheritance of mutant genes, that is, as a rule, cancer of the reproductive system. For example breast cancer or ovarian in women. In addition, there are inherited genetic factors that lead to the development of cancer of the digestive system” — say the American scientists.
“Family” cancer often develops at a young age, as the pathological processes occur in the body from birth, gradually accelerating under the influence of different adverse factors. Genetic predisposition to cancer can be identified using modern methods of DNA analysis — added specialists.