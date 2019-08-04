“They are fighting”: Pompeo stated the need for the return of Crimea to Ukraine
U.S. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo said that the occupied Russian Crimea should return to the Ukraine. He said this during the conversation in a non-governmental organization “Economic club of Washington,” says the publication on the website of the Department of State of the country.
“The US position is unacceptable. Crimea should go back,” said Pompeo, answering the question whether he believes that the Peninsula will not return to the Ukraine.
In addition, Pompeo expressed hope that the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky will present a different “set of ideas” about the war in the Donbass.
“They’re still fighting… It’s very real,” she said.
We will remind, the North Atlantic Council of NATO in a statement urged Russia to return Crimea to Ukraine. In the document of the Alliance is timed to the fifth anniversary of the illegal annexation of Crimea, said that “five years ago, Russia used force against Ukraine, to illegally Annex the Crimea. It is a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine is a grave violation of international law and a serious challenge to Euro-Atlantic security”.
In addition, the high representative of the European Union for foreign Affairs and security policy Federica Mogherini stated that the EU will remain unchanged in its policy of non-recognition of illegal annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation.
As previously reported “FACTS” in the Crimea has openly admitted that the occupation of the Peninsula by Russia has not led to economic advancement of its inhabitants in particular, even however in the media the Crimean bridge did not become a panacea for reducing the flow of tourists in the occupied territory.
