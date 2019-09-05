‘They are more valuable to passengers than their lives’: MTA warned of the dangers of Apple AirPods
Recently, the users of the metro so often lose in the subway Apple AirPods that the transport Department is considering a new public announcement, warning passengers not to remove wireless headphones when boarding or exiting trains.
“They are more valuable to passengers than their lives,” said one of the cleaners of the metro on Bluetooth headphones for $ 159.
“Just last week, I had to prevent the man to get down on the rails to pick up the headphones. I told him to go up to the cabin and report”.
In the period from March to mid-July metro workers gathered 84 AirPods — almost 20 in a month.
“It happens all the time,” said the worker, who was trying to find women’s AirPod on the train tracks. “This thing is no bigger than my little finger,” said he, remembering that raised a tiny earphone after it pulled out of the rut.
Another worker said that once he had to prevent a woman to go down on the track to regain the headphones.
“I told her you can’t go in there, you need to wait for assistance. She waited for about an hour, until someone came for her.”
“People don’t understand how deep it is down there”, he added. “And it’s not so easy to come back.”
Some people came up with creative ways to get their fallen headphones.
In July, a woman named Ashley Mayer tweeted about their efforts to find the lost AirPod. She put a piece of tape to the end of the broom and reached down to the rails. This ingenious device helped her get a headset.
This post is about saving AirPod became viral, creating thousands of likes and reposts on Twitter.
Owners headphones trying to get their devices, cause transport delays, reports The Wall Street Journal.
According to the latest figures of the transport Department, almost 2% of the train’s delays in June were associated with passengers who were dropped AirPods on the railroad tracks.
“Sometimes people say, Can you go and get my AirPods? But we are not going to stop the train for this. But, of course, we don’t want people to jump on the railroad tracks to get your AirPods” — said the head of Transit in new York Andy Byford