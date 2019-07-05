“They are sick”: Alibasov criticized the son, and the PR Director, who “cashed in” at his expense (video)
The famous Russian producer Bari Alibasov decided to dot the “i” in history with his poisoning, which was interviewed on radio “Komsomolskaya Pravda”. But after his stories, the situation became even more confusing, says eg.ru.
The publication notes that in the confessions poisoned showman has a lot of inconsistencies. So, talking about the moment of poisoning, Bari Karimovich says: “Look — a bright bottle, I drank… In fact, it appeared there long time ago, stood under the table”.
But just a few minutes says: “I have no Idea who left it on the table. I never this bottle had not seen before”.
Further, the producer said that immediately after poisoning his son called. A little later, the man began to say that rarely communicates with Alibasova younger and have never been particularly close with the heir.
While Bari Karimovich denies that the whole story of the poisoning show, conceived for the sake of PR. Although in this case his son was openly declared: “Every day we thought about, what news to give, what to tell the press that the interest is not abating”. And the PR Director Alibasov, Vadim Garankin, admitted that on this performance, the team of producer has earned 26 million rubles.
Now, in an interview to “KP”, Bari Alibasov denies these words of the son and of the Director.
“They are sick. Have Garankina cancer of the cortex of the brain, apparently. He first came on the scene, and began to carry… did Not work in the group, did not participate in any activities. And the son wasn’t there. But they are giving interviews. Maybe that’s their goal was to obtain income from television? TV they offered: we will pay you, and you will be bullshit”, — said the producer.
Money that is earned on television and Garancin Alibasov Jr., the producer is not seen. So he claims. But after a few minutes of this radio called the son of Bari Alibasov.
He confirmed that his father had called him immediately after drank “Mole”. And then said that he had shared with his father the royalties received on TV.
Alibasov admitted it, but said: “This is a 500 thousand — the usual fee, which is given to artists for participation in the programs”.
In General, the participation of the son in the First channel show, he gave a negative answer.
“I’d love to curse on the First channel. Don’t know why he went there. Sits a man with a trough, and the trough is telling him the truth or not. Hall yells, and the trough is responsible” — indignantly described the showman a polygraph test.
In conclusion, Bari Karimovich has denied the information that deprived the son of the inheritance, rewriting the Testament in the hospital. He also said that he had not seen son in hospital (this Alibasov Jr. alleges that he was visiting my dad a few times). But the victim insists that he remembers nothing.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Bari Alibasov accused of staging his poisoning.
