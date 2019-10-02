They conceded three times and pulled out a victory: video highlights of Champions League matches
Wednesday, October 2, was played eight games, second round group stage of the Champions League, which unlike the first day’s play had scored “only” 24 goals.
Group E
“Genk” (Belgium) — “Napoli” (Italy) — 0:0.
“Liverpool” (England) — “Salzburg” (Austria) — 4:3 (Mane, 9, Robertson, 25, Salah, 36, 69 — Hee Jang-Hwan, 39, Minamino, 56, Haaland, 60).
Position of commands: 1. Napoli — 4 points; 2. Salzburg — 3; 3. “Liverpool” — 3; 4. Genk — 1.
Group F
“Slavija” (Czechia) — “Borussia” (Dortmund, Germany) — 0:2 (Hakimi, 35, 89).
“Barcelona” (Spain) — “Inter” (Italy) — 2:1 (Suarez, 58, 84 — Martinez, 3).
Position of commands: 1. Borussia D. — 4; 2. Barcelona — 4; 3. “Inter” — 1; 4. “Slavia” is 1.
Group G
“Zenit” (Russia) — Benfica (Portugal) — 3:1 (Dzagoev, 22, Ruben Diaz, 70, own goal, Azmoun, 78—, Thomas de, 85).
“Leipzig” (Germany) — Lyon (France) — 0:2 (Depay, 11, Terje, 65).
Position of commands: 1. Zenit — 4; 2. Lyon 4; 3. “Leipzig” — 3; 4. Benfica 0.
Group N
“Valencia” (Spain) — Ajax (Netherlands) — 0:3 (Sieh, 8, Promes, 34, van de Beek, 67).
“Lille” (France) — “Chelsea” (England) — 1:2 (Simchen, 33 — Abraham, 22, Willian, 78).
Position of commands: 1. Ajax — 6; 2. “Valencia” — 3; 3. Chelsea — 3; 4. “Lille” — 0.
Matches of the third round of the Champions League will be played on 22 and 23 October.
.
Photo of FC “Liverpool”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter