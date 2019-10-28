They have 8 children and they have nowhere to live…Why I don’t want to help them…
Good day to all. Understand that many call the wave of discontent, but can not remain silent.
Today I read an article about the difficulties of a large family from Chelyabinsk “a Large family of Barack-wreck came to spend the night in the mayor of Chelyabinsk”.
And then a heartbreaking story about a miserable family who had nowhere to live.
“In the Chelyabinsk city administration can receive tenants. This family Kostevych, they have eight children and they have nowhere to live. The old barracks, where they had a room literally collapsed, housing their promise to provide only three years. The whole family Kanaeva came to the officials.”
This room (15 meters) they purchased for the maternity capital. Father is a taxi driver.. Mother “for many years in the decree” ( excerpt of the text).
Pity the family… Sorry kids… Really, really sorry for the children!!!!
But I have a question ???
What for to give birth to 8 children, if you have a room of 15 meters,…!????
Mother for many years in the decree. Maybe it’s worth a little bit out of the decree and work? Earn money for more comfortable housing. And then to have children — 8, 10… as you want. Love children — it’s great!!!! But I think that is not very they love their children, just to have it on such inconveniences.
Another heartbreaking story: “Alla and Ravshan Mullagalieva from Kolomna, there are five children and the unfinished house, but no job and no money.”
Again the same question — what for???? (I understand that there is a more valid question is “why??” but in this situation — namely, what for???)
There is also poor kids suffer…
“A large family of Alla and her husband, he began construction of “from scratch”. To the proceeds of the money added the maternity capital. The land they have allocated for free the state as a large family”.
Everything is great… finish building the house… grow up already-born children and enjoy your life…BUT….
“While the house was built, big family Mullagalieva became even more In 2017 and 2018 the Lord gave us two daughters – Olga and pelage”.
And Danny the time a huge family living in a private house near his building. You understand!!!!???The house is so unfinished that they are renting!!! and they give birth to two more!!! Let not the Lord daughters presented — and the lack of brains!!! (excuse me for being rude! but really feel sorry for the kids!!)
and the ending…
“Unfortunately, no matter how we save, in 2018, the money ran out. And in the same year of 2018 in the fall, my husband lost his job. Now he’s standing at the labor exchange, receives unemployment benefit 6 000, I’m still on maternity leave for two children I pay 14 300 rubles. That’s the whole family budget. Rent has nothing left. But to move into your home until we can’t…”
Please continue to collect 400 thousand rubles to finish the construction of your house.
Let’s help them? Skins for the hundreds — and the house they will have. And while we all work up a sweat, they successfully (with the help of the Lord) even the kids give birth!!! Because the husband does not work((( Why did it work — he has a higher mission on earth is to make babies!!
My dear readers!!! Believe me, I’m a very kind person. And me it is very difficult to bring them yourself… I help family and friends if they need my help.. I do not condemn people who are not quite the right way of life — this is their life and everyone lives as he wants.
But here’s the kids that suffer!!!!! And here is their really a pity!!!
When I was 18, I too, like many women, dreamed of a large family — 8 children.. But 20 have realized that to give birth a little, we need to feed, clothe, educate, thoroughly put on the foot… so I only have three…And I’m happy.. and my kids are happy too…
But such families as described above, will not give the ruble. Not because I feel sorry for… but because they don’t live for children and to meet their needs.
And now you can throw a Shoe at me… your comments are welcome, but please do correct expressions…We are educated people.