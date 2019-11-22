‘They have to give her rights’: in Florida dog for an hour ‘took’ the empty car
In South Florida, the neighbors watched as the car within an hour of laps in reverse. In the cabin there was nobody, except… dogs.
The incident occurred in the Port Saint Lucie, about 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 21. At first it seemed that the car just drove itself without a driver.
But, if you look closely, you can see that the car still had the driver, if it can be called. It was a big dog.
“I saw how the dog got out of the car. A big black Labrador. And I said, “Strange,” recalls a neighbor Sabol.
Police in Port St. Lucie said the driver got out of the car, and then at some point it dropped the dog and the car gone.
Tread marks could be seen on the street.
Police and firefighters arrived on the scene and eventually stopped the car.
“I saw the car spun in a circle, and she did this for about an hour. And when the police opened the door, popped up the black dog, I said, “They should issue her a driver’s license,” said Sabol.
During the incident no one was hurt.
Although the car crashed into a mailbox, the homeowner said the driver promised to replace it.