They killed over a sandwich: the popular fast food chain caught in a scandal because of the iconic dishes
In Maryland there was a fight which had killed 1 person. He tried to jump the line and buy a sandwich with chicken Popeyes restaurant. This writes Fox Business.
The famous chicken has quickly become favorites among consumers. And when he again appeared in the sale, across the country, a wave of incidents involving the fast-food restaurant.
The company asks its customers for their patience and friendliness and argues that the sandwiches will not end and will be on sale for a long time.
“Chicken sandwich is back and will be available for a long period of time, — said the representative of Popeyes. — We love our customers and know that they love us — we ask everyone to share this love with each other, and understanding as the team works diligently to make a sandwich for each visitor”.
Given the obvious popularity of the sandwich, it’s easy to beat some cases of rave as a comprehensive narrative history of the chicken.
Popeyes seems to be doing just that.
In profiles in social networks, says nothing about death in Maryland, or other fights that broke out in other places. Facebook and Twitter, the company recently published a message advertising the sandwich, but there are no allegations of death or fighting.
After the fight, twice called to the scene officers of the County Sheriff, and also through the riots.
Another case occurred in Florida. The video shows how one man is thrown on the ground and the other strikes him several blows on the head. The video was signed: “don’t worry, they didn’t fight for a chicken sandwich. This time they fought for mayonnaise”.
Meanwhile, in another place surfaced video in which the woman yells at the employee behind the counter. The unrest quickly escalated and the employee jumped over the counter to fight with the client.
28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis was stabbed to death after wanted to get on their place in line for chicken sandwiches in a crowded restaurant Popeyes in Maryland. According to police, Davis was attacked by another client.
“Video of the incident showed that several people were waiting in the queue, designated to wait for a chicken sandwich, when Davis entered the store and began to go into place,” CNN writes.
Another person made a comment to Davis about his behavior, and after 15 seconds they were out the door of the restaurant.
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly left the scene by car. The knife that killed the man is the police.
The company said that they are very saddened by this incident.
“We don’t know whether it was a result of a dispute regarding one of our products or something not connected, but there’s no reason for someone to kill,”- said in a statement.
Police have no information about what the cause of the injury could be a long-standing dispute. Authorities do not believe that the suspect and the victim knew each other.
Police have released a photo of the suspect and the woman who was with him when he fled.
“We are looking for a man, said police officer Donelan. — He knows he made the right decision for him to come and surrender.”
Popeyes as if nothing had happened resumed the sale of his chicken sandwich.