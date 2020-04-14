They left four: suspended one of the still functioning football Championships
the President of the FFB Reverie Nditure
The football Federation of Burundi (FFB) announced the suspension of the matches in the country in connection with the pandemic coronavirus, reported on the official website of the organization.
At the same time, it is noted that the elite division championship Burundi, it is planned to finish till the end of may, so as not to disrupt the schedules of a competitive process for continental tournaments. Prior to the completion of the League season And left to play only 3 rounds.
We will add that this small Central African country was one of the few in the world and the only in Africa, where football matches were held, in addition, also with spectators in the stands.
Their leagues continue only Belarus, Nicaragua, Tajikistan, and Taiwan.