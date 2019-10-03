They never hurt, they don’t know about cancer and live to be 120 years old. It’s their secret!
I wonder what their diet consists exclusively of….
Although not many have heard about the Hunza people living in the Northern part of Pakistan, they are known as the healthiest population in the world. The incidence of cancer is very low in this tribe, they rarely get sick. Moreover, their average life expectancy is 120 years.
One of the things that is characteristic of these people that they always bathe in cold water. This may seem surprising, but women often give birth at 65 years, which is amazing for the rest of the world.
“There is no recorded incidence of cancer. Their diet is mainly based on the dried apricots.
I wonder what their diet consists exclusively of crops that they grow themselves. It includes raw fruits and vegetables, dried apricots, nuts, various cereals, such as buckwheat, millet and barley, milk, eggs, beans and other healthy foods. They never consume imported products.
Another characteristic of this people is that they have a period of fasting, which lasts 2-4 months of the year when they eat nothing but dried apricots.
Medical experts believe that apricots are the main reason why there is no cancer in Hunza. The fact that apricot seeds contain vitamin B-17 is a potent anticancer agent.