‘They took everything’: in California, protesters smashed the famous musical instruments shop
For nearly five decades, the Music center, Santa Monica (CA) has been an oasis of art and education, which gave the opportunity to all segments of society to enjoy the music. But during the riots almost everything inside was damaged or looted. This writes Fox News.
“It was just a horror movie, said 40-year-old Lana the Negret, who now co-owns the center with his father, Chico and runs the business with her husband. — They took away everything from us, and nobody stopped.”
Located on 19th street and the Boulevard in Santa Monica, the center, founded in 1972, the Cuban-Spanish brothers Paul “Chico” and Victor Fernandez, rented out musical instruments at competitive prices to local schools and anyone who wants to learn and can not afford to buy their own instrument.
But the future of the center is unclear.
The incident occurred at about 16:00 Sunday, may 31, day. The Negret and her husband were on the beach with their two daughters, 10 and 12 years, when they saw that one of the Bicycle tires girls has been damaged. They said it was some sort of omen of what was soon something to happen.
“We heard breaking Windows. I saw a woman prijavu face up to the glass of our shop, and then she called for other people — remember the Negret. I saw how they tried to log in and I just began to cry.”
Owner of a small pharmacy next door told them to stand guard outside as a deterrent — he already wore the AR-15 and bullet proof vest.
“We went and started to hide the tools that could, we moved the refrigerator to barricade the door, she said. But soon it started with groups of five. Then groups of 10 people — most with backpacks on skateboards, with machetes and hammers in his hands began to get closer to the center.”
A few minutes later, when the Negret dared to look again, from all sides, were hundreds of people. The centre raced cars, including the new luxury SUVs from Mercedes and Infiniti. Protesters of all ages and Nations attacked the building in front of her.
“I saw a 16 year old girl steal designer clothes, I saw a woman with a small child in the back seat, which drove up to the building and pushed his 13-year-old son, who looked nervous, out of the car so he went and stole something,’ said Negret. — There were so many people who had no relationship to the protests of George W. Floyd. Parents out there stealing together with their children”.
Calling 911 was useless. According to the frightened owner of the Music center, they said that the police can’t get to the scene, and if they are registered gun owners, they can protect their private property. However, California has one of the strictest laws on guns in the country.
The violence only intensified as more and more looters came to the house.
“It had weapons and the people who tried to help us,’ said Negret. — One of the guys got out of the car, looked at the baseball bat my friend and said, “What the hell are you going to do with this?” and pulled out his gun.”
Tons of bricks were also used to smash the window. The Negret noticed that the bricks are usually put under the garbage cans early in the day before the scheduled protests, but when looters arrive, they know where they are, and use them.
“It was not only about the theft. It was absolute anarchy, he said Negret. — They don’t know from whom they are stealing; we do not earn a lot of money, we are low income. We give money to charities every month, even if we don’t have much money.”
Just two days before the looting Music center Santa Monica for the first time in almost three months, opened its doors after quarantine. According to the Negret, as of Wednesday, June 3, the police still did not come to take a statement.
“They told me that it will take two or three weeks, she says. And I even have a cell phone of one of the looters.”
She also pointed out that the cello and other instruments, which they believe was stolen from the shop, began to appear in Craigslist. She said that 80% of their business was destroyed, and now it is a struggle between the homeowner and insurance over who pays for what.
“I’m struggling, and I also have a family to feed, and we have no right to any assistance from the government, she added. — We pay taxes, m hardworking people. It is not just things for us. That was all we had”.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- May 27, George Floyd, an African-American from Minneapolis, died after a police officer Minneapolis strangled him with his knee. Officer Derek Chauvin was fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter; three other officers also lost their jobs. Protests and riots subsequently broke out in Minneapolis and across the country.
- The Governor of Minnesota said that the protests in connection with the death of an African-American George Floyd, covering dozens of cities in the United States, not connected with the murder, and provoked the visiting radicals.
- Protests in Minneapolis have increased dramatically in the evening of 27 may, when the Metropolitan police have applied the response to looted and burned shops in the town, and shooting fatalities in the protest.
- May 31, drove a truck into a crowd of protesters in Minneapolis (mn). Driving a car was a US citizen, supposedly of Ukrainian origin, Bogdan Vechirko. He was arrested, but on 2 June released from custody pending further investigation. In the end, charges against him are not nominated.
- About 40 cities, including Los Angeles, Miami, Detroit and Philadelphia, have banned street demonstrations after dark. The governors of Texas and Virginia declared a state of emergency.
- In connection with the protests in cities across the US embassies of Ukraine and Russia has asked its citizens living on the territory of the state, to maintain order and to avoid crowds and to comply with security measures.
- June 1, Donald trump introduced the 1807 act, allowing him to send armed forces to the United States, shaken by riots in connection with the death of George Floyd.
- According to the results of the official autopsy of George Floyd, his death was caused by mechanical asphyxiation and should be treated as violent.
- As of June 4 victims of mass protests in the United States were at least 11 people.
- All police officers involved in the death of George Floyd was arrested. They face up to 40 years in prison.
- More than 10,000 people were arrested during the protests, condemning racism and police brutality over the death of George Floyd.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 2393
[name] => California
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => kaliforniya
)
CA
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28606
[name] => the protests in the United States
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => protesty-v-ssha
)
protests in СШАFacebookVkontakte
bookmark