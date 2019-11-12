They tried to help, and now they face prison: stories of volunteers who rescued immigrants
Scott Warren, spent 5 years in the desert, stretching from the palm-studded urban square, Ago to Mexico. Warren ascribes to the land of rattlesnakes, tarantulas and cacti turning it from a University lecturer in employee humanitarian assistance, but the transformation was given a very high price. Writes about this Time.
He was twice brought before the court — once in a criminal case and once charged with a misdemeanor and he faces a third time, and this time he can go to prison for a decade. From the obscurity of academia pulled into a role he never sought, he now accused in a criminal case attracting international attention.
And it all happened because he was trying to save the lives of many illegal immigrants.
In the afternoon of 17 January 2018 and immigration agents went to a building on the outskirts of Ajo, which was the place where workers such as Warren assisted the people who were trying to cross the U.S. border. They left the water, food and medicine in the desert that immigrants fleeing from Mexico died in transit. Warren was there talking with two men from Central America who have recently made a trip. Agents put three men in the car and went to the border patrol station Ajo, where Warren spent the night.
The next day he drove two hours to Tucson, where he was charged with three counts of committing a criminal offence: two counts of harbouring illegal immigrants and another conspiracy to transport and shelter undocumented immigrants. Men from Central America eventually were deported.
This is the case, which could go unnoticed, if not for the message he sent humanitarian aid workers around the world, in which States that are now targeted not only immigrants, but also people who help them.
Warren — not the first employee assistance, who was prosecuted for helping illegal immigrants, but the charges against him are the most serious to date. His first trial in criminal cases was completed in June 2019. Prosecutors withdrew charges of conspiracy. Warren is still awaiting a verdict on charges of misconduct also related to his volunteer work. A re-trial in criminal cases begins November 12.
“How disturbing, the U.S. government and the countries of Western Europe are currently the ones responsible for the creation of politically motivated human rights violations against human rights defenders themselves,” says Brian Griffey from Amnesty International.
Elinor Raikes, of the International rescue Committee says that all this “is part of a broader trend in Europe and the United States to more extreme measures to prevent illegal crossing of people”.
According to the International organization for migration, in the period from 2014 to 2018, more than 30,000 people have died trying to cross the international border. Most dangerous border is the Mediterranean sea, where he drowned more than 17,000 men, women and children. During the same period on the southern U.S. border with Mexico, killing at least 1871 person.
It is impossible to say how many American workers to aid the immigrants were brought to justice. Organization for data collection, based at Syracuse University, says that the number of persons prosecuted in the United States for charges related to the raising or harboring of illegal immigrants, amounted to more than 5200 in the 2019 financial year, 25.6% more than in 2018. In the center of the exchange of information on transactional records Act requests freedom of information does not indicate how many of these cases were associated with humanitarian workers.
In Europe the monitoring group of ReSoma reports that the number of workers arrested or prosecuted for assistance to immigrants, increased from 10 in 2015 to more than 100 in 2018. The group has yet no figures for 2019.
Warren never expected that he would be arrested when he began volunteering with the group No More Deaths five years ago. “It was definitely a surprise, and it continued to be a surprise, as prosecutors continued to press charges even after the trial,” says 37-year-old Warren in one of the few interviews he has given since the trial.
Warren is worried that other humanitarian workers were also arrested as his — after all, who are associated with illegal immigrants are in danger.
“You buy food for your uncle who has no documents, now you can be prosecuted for the cover, he says. Is another fear that I have that they will try to continue to use these laws in new ways to arrest more people.”
Reasons for migration are many and various, but they have one thing in common: the misfortune to travel on the background of anti-immigration wave which, according to experts, began in Europe in 2014. In 2014, more than 200 000 illegal immigrants, most fleeing conflict or poverty in the middle East and Africa crossed the Mediterranean sea to European shores. A year later, another 850,000 people arrived on the Greek shore, and more than 100 000 people landed in Italy.
After sponsoring a number of search and rescue operations in the countries of the European Union has stopped amid concerns that the “pull factor” of these rescues has prompted migrants to take even more attempts. This put workers humanitarian aid to a standstill, they were forced on their own to help illegal immigrants.
It was then that Sarah Mardini began its journey.
It was August of 2015, and the waves overflowed the edge of an overcrowded rubber boat, which was Sarah and her younger sister Yusra Mardini. The engine started to rattle. Illegals nervously looked at each other. In the end, the man stood up and said that he would jump in the sea and will be held outside to lighten the load. One by one, several others did the same. Then stood 20-year-old Sarah. If there is someone who needs to do it now, she thought, it’s me.
Sarah and Yusra fled from Syria, where they learned to be professional swimmers. Before leaving for Europe, Sarah worked as a lifeguard.
“Swimming is in our blood, says Sarah. However, she was horrified when she plunged into the cold water. I didn’t know whether I will survive”. For three and a half hours she and Yusra helped lead the boat to the Greek island of Lesbos. “We are very lucky, says Sarah. — No one died.”
A year later, he was granted asylum in Germany, Sara went back to Lesbos, and used his life-saving skills to work as a lifeguard to help illegals to get close to the shore. In August 2018, the police arrested her and four other people on charges of smuggling, trafficking, fraud and money laundering. The police accused them of speculation on the help of immigrants — charges that they deny. Each of them spent more than three months in Greek prison until they were released on bail in December.
Sarah and her colleagues face up to 25 years in prison. “They think that if criminalizing humanitarian workers and forced the volunteers to disappear, refugees will cease to arrive,” she says.
It is true that today migrants arrive slower than in 2015, but the processing centers remain overwhelmed. According to the International organization for migration, on the Mediterranean coast is still killing people — at least 1,090 people were killed at the beginning of November 2019.
“The only thing kriminalisiert humanitarian assistance, says attorney Sarah Zacharias Kesses, is the maximum number of people drowning in the Mediterranean”.
Most of these deaths — approximately 700 — has happened on the way to Italy, where Karola Rocket, one employee assistance, will stand trial after the rescue of an illegal immigrant, which attracted the attention of the world. In early June, the 31-year-old Rocket were patrolling international waters between Libya and Italy on his boat Sea-Watch of 3, when she announced that the plane noticed an overcrowded boat migrants drifting nearby. The rocket turned to the coordinates and, coming closer, saw that the engine in a rubber boat rattled. It would take only one puncture or a sudden change in weight to the boat capsized and all 53 passengers drowned, because neither one of them had a life vest.
Rocket said that she had no other choice but to bring the migrants aboard Sea-Watch 3 and take them to Italy. “We would be breaking many laws, returning them to Libya, she says. We couldn’t do it.”
When she went to the Italian port of Lampedusa, located about 150 miles, the Italian government said the Rocket that she had no permission to enter. 17 days she remained in the sea with the settlers.
Once on land, the migrants, which she had saved, was protected by the European legislation. The rocket, on the other hand, became his victim. She is under investigation for opposing a military vehicle and people smuggling, and in case of accusation and condemnation she faces 10 years in prison. Italian authorities seized the Sea-Watch 3 for gathering evidence, putting an end to rescue operations.
International experts who observed the developing refugee crisis, saying such things as Rocket, Sarah Mardini, and now Warren, were years, even decades.
Europe’s centrist politicians have sought to ensure that they were considered a hard migration. When migrants still came, many countries refused to accept them.
It helped in the election of Matteo Salvini, he received the post of Minister of internal Affairs in Italy, his views are similar to the views of U.S. President Donald trump.
“Italy receives and keeps refugees and migrants for many years without any support from the rest of Europe, says the special Rapporteur USA Agnes Kallamar. — The Italians, when they chose Salvini, told them enough.”
Salvini has lost his job amid turmoil in the government in August 2019, but recent polls show that 33% of Italians prefer his party, that enables me to form a new government, if elections were held soon.
In the United States, the Clinton administration in 1993 began to concentrate measures to ensure compliance with boundaries in urban ports of entry with heavy traffic, such as El Paso, Texas and San Diego. According to Wayne Cornelius, honorary Professor of Mexican research programmes in the field of migration at the University of California at San Diego, the idea was to keep migrants, pushing them away from protected areas.
“The planners of the border patrol relied on deserts and mountains as their friends, because it was assumed that migrants would not risk their lives crossing the border in these areas, wrote Cornelius. — This assumption was completely false.”
Instead, like the migrants who went to Europe by sea, despite the dangers, migrants arriving from Mexico, have started to venture in the vast expanses of the desert. The deadliest area is in Arizona. According to the Amnesty International report on criminalization of humanitarian workers from more than 7,200 deaths U.S. officials over the last 20 years on the border of USA and Mexico, occurred 38.3 per cent.
Ago is approximately 40 miles (64,3 km) North of the boundary wall of the trump. It is surrounded by a nature reserve in the West, the national monument directly to the South, the desert and the mountains in the North and East. The remoteness of the area is a Paradise for migrants hoping to escape detection. This is also the reason that many of them die in transit. To date in 2019 was discovered more than 90 of the remains.
By the time of his arrest, Warren lived in Ajo five years, considering it an ideal place to study the effects of boundaries on the ground and people crossing it. Having a doctorate in the field of geography, he was a lecturer at the University of Arizona and was able to combine your research trip with volunteering for groups that help immigrants.
Things changed in the second half of the day 17 January 2018, when the agents had examined a database of humanitarian workers, the building known as the Barn, arrested him. The agents said that, in their opinion, Warren explained the two migrants on how to avoid the border patrol, which is a crime. Warren says he was just helping men to receive medical care that is not a crime.
Seven months earlier, Warren was charged with obstruction and trespassing in a nearby nature reserve — a Federal offense — he entered the territory of the reserve, to leave supplies for migrants. In the same year, at least eight volunteers of the organization “no More deaths” has faced similar allegations of misconduct. Charges against four were dropped. The other four were convicted and sentenced to 15 months probation without supervision. All eight were fined $ 250.
Warren doesn’t consider himself an activist, he’s just a “normal person” who can’t stand the thought of people dying alone in the wilderness, when they get rescued a pitcher of water, some beans or a warm coat. “You have blisters, you’re dehydrated, you’re cold, you get hot, you are tired — of course, I’m going to provide you with assistance, he says. — It’s a lot different, to just go and protest against the erected wall.”
“Activist,” he says, ” is not the term that I would have called.”
In response to the request of his lawyer Greg Kuykendall to explain to the judge presiding in his court in the case of misconduct, why “beautiful 36-year-old man wandering through the desert with all these groups of humanitarian aid,” Warren explained that it was his “sacred duty” to prevent as many deaths.
Warren says he continues his volunteer work, but Sarah Mardini and Carola Rocket was forced to stop. Mardini returned home to Germany, and she was denied entry to Greece, at least until the trial. Sea-Watch 3, which belonged to the Rocket remains in the hands of the Italian government.